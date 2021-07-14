Babyface is getting divorced.

In a joint statement to TMZ, the singer, whose real name is Kenny Edmonds, and his wife Nicole Pantenburg announced that they are ending their marriage after seven years.

RELATED: Babyface Reflects On ‘Nonstop’ Battle With COVID-19: It ‘Just Kept Hanging Around’

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” the now-former couple said. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“

Babyface and Pantenburg married in 2014 and share 12-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole.

RELATED: Babyface Reveals Michael Jackson Once Asked To Be Set Up On A Date With Halle Berry

The singer was also previously married to Tracey Edmonds from 1992 to 2005; the pair share sons Brandon and Dylan.

The wedding of Babyface and Pantenburg was a large event, with big-name guests, including Oprah Winfrey.

According to TMZ, it is unclear if or when the couple will file official papers to legally separate.

Click to View Gallery
Couples Who Split In 2021