Gigi Hadid discusses family life in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

The 26-year-old, who welcomed her baby daughter Khai with other half Zayn Malik in September, speaks about being right at home at her family farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

“It’s peaceful and recharging for me. I deal with a lot of things through just sitting and thinking and writing.

“People made jokes when COVID hit, like, ‘Oh, Gigi, you’ve been practising quarantine for years now,’ because when I had a few days off, I would drive to the farm from the city and be with myself in my little cabin, making a resin chair or drying flowers.”

She says of the differences among her famous family members, “This is not to say that I don’t have a heart or Bella doesn’t have a brain, but when dealing with family stuff and world issues, my mom calls me the brain and Bella the heart. My brother is half and half.

“Whatever the family dinner-table discussion is, Bella will be very emotional and compassionate, and I’m sitting there pulling up charts and infographics, speaking very calmly. My mom is just very Dutch and to the point. And my dad‘s a storyteller—a bit goofy, but always connecting it back to, ‘Oh, you’ve heard the old Palestinian saying…'”

Hadid adds of how her partner Malik navigates the Hadid gatherings: “At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming. He’s usually on my mom’s side. So he’s smart in that sense.”

The supermodel also talks about how therapeutic journaling was during her pregnancy.

She shares, “I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it.”

Hadid says of what was inside the bad journal, “Anxieties and days where I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom?’ I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation. I also have sketch pads where I’ll watercolour-sketch, and sometimes I end up writing there, too. I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook. I’m not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write.”

