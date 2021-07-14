Hello, this is Hello Sister.

The American pop-rock band, consisting of three sisters — Grace, Gabriella and Scarlett Mason — from Orlando, auditioned on “America’s Got Talent” with their original song “Middle Schooler”.

“The fact that they play against everyone just singing through autotune, which is so boring right now, I think that we need these girls on the competition,” Simon Cowell said.

“I thought you guys were amazing!” Sofia Vergara gushed. “I think it’s fantastic that you are a family and look like you are having a lot of fun. I am going to say yes.”

Judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum were colder on Hello Sister, suggesting their voices were “too soft against the music.”

The crowd vehemently disagreed with Mandel and Klum’s assessment, encouraging them to give Hello Sister another shot.