Connie Britton will always fight for her son.

The “Joe Bell” star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” and opened up about being the mother of a 10-year-old Black son, Eyob, during the past year.

RELATED: Connie Britton Discusses Her Decision To Adopt Son Eyob: ‘I Would Encourage Anybody To Do It’

“I’m raising a Black boy in America and at the end of the day, he’s my son. I will fight to the end for him.”@conniebritton tells us the last year of the country’s racial reckoning has “been complicated and painful.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/wV2a5YQXVW — The View (@TheView) July 13, 2021

“Well, it’s been complicated and painful as I think it’s been for everybody, for different reasons and in different ways,” Britton said.

“For me, I am going through my own reckoning of the privilege that I’ve been raised with and grown up in, and have been able to create my life in,” she continued. “At the same time, I’m raising a Black boy in America and at the end of the day, he’s my son. I will fight to the end for him. And so we … for me, I have to learn as much as I can, educate him as much as I can about not only where he’s from and who he is. And we’ve done that from Day 1, but also help him understand what’s happening in the world.”

RELATED: Connie Britton Shuts Down ‘Friday Night Lights’ Remake Rumours

Britton adopted Eyob from Ethiopia in 2011 when he was just nine months old and has shared many moments with him on social media.