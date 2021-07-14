When the immigration system threatens to tear one family apart, a father will do anything.

On Wednesday, the first trailer debuted for actor-director Justin Chon’s new film “Blue Bayou”, co-starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander.

In the film, Chon plays Antonio LeBlanc, a Korean adoptee from Louisiana, who is threatened with deportation and refuses to be separated from his wife and stepdaughter.

“There’s a purpose behind ‘Blue Bayou’, and I’m hoping the bigger picture of this is that the right people will listen. Hopefully, the conversation doesn’t end after its release,” Chon told Vanity Fair in an interview.

The director described the plight of children “brought over in the ’70s and ’80s, adopted by U.S. citizens, and they’re finding out in their 40s or 50s that they’re not citizens and are getting deported.”

He continued, “I just broke down… How you feel at the end of the film is how I felt reading these articles. I was absolutely destroyed…. I felt it was very important that people in the United States knew it was going on. I wanted to tell a story of a real person, not a perfect individual. This film represents what America feels like and looks like.”

“Blue Bayou” hits theatres September 17.