BLACKPINK celebrate the five-year anniversary of their debut release Square One with the impending release of “BLACKPINK The Movie”.

The K-pop girl group released a trailer for their documentary movie. It includes exclusive interviews with each of the four members, a message for fans, career retrospectives, and more.

“Join Blinks [BLACKPINK fans] worldwide in seeing the rise to superstardom of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose & Lisa — with brand-new never-before-seen concert and behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive to the big screen,” a synopsis for the film reads.

“The film consists of diverse sequences focused on each and every member of BLACKPINK.”

“BLACKPINK The Movie” will be available in theatres on August 4 and August 8.