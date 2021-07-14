Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler reunited on Tuesday’s “Late Night” to host a special “Really!?!” segment.

The former “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update anchors roasted Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos in the skit for using their unprecedented wealth to “drag-race to outer space.”

Branson’s Unity 22 launch took place last weekend. Bezos will follow suit on July 20.

“Is this how billionaires have a midlife crisis?” Poehler questioned.

“Whatever happened to buying a leather jacket and binge-watching ‘Billions’? And by the way, I think we all understand the obsession with the rockets, right? The rockets are d**ks. Even Freud is like, ‘You don’t need me for this, right? You get it! Those rockets are d**ks.'”

Poehler also pointed out there were no women going to space, adding: “We’re staying down here because we have to fix all the things. We have s**t to do down here.”

Meyers then questioned Branson’s space efforts, joking: “You didn’t go to outer space. You just went pretty high for a plane. You went to outer sky.”

