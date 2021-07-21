Summer is one of Canada’s most precious seasons, so why not make the most of it by working and playing in cottage country with Expedia. With car rentals, vacation stays, and tons of activities, Expedia is the perfect one-stop shop for all your travels.

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel has created her own work-from-home oasis in Ontario’s picturesque Muskoka region. Known for its beautiful waterfront properties, watersports, and lush landscapes, Muskoka is the ultimate getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. For those trying to make the most of their remote workdays, a rental in Muskoka is a great way to get the most bang for your buck. Find your own escape across the country by checking out rentals in Alberta’s Banff and Jasper, as well as charming Mont Tremblant in Quebec.

What’s more peaceful than a morning kayak on the open water? A few laps around the lake will no doubt leave you centred and ready to take on the workday, whether you’re paddling solo or getting some early-morning activity in with a friend or family member.

Photo: Courtesy Of Expedia

When you find yourself with a block of time between calls, indulge in some sun-filled salutations with yoga. Nothing resets the mind better than a few minutes of tranquillity — your body will thank you for the “alone” time.

If you’re looking to unwind during the day, get out on the lake for some fishing. Reeling in one of Ontario’s finest fish will make any day one to remember!

Kick it into high gear in the afternoon by taking your meetings on the go with an adventurous hike. Get your steps in while also getting work done by walking and talking along beautiful cottage trails. Stretch your legs as you meander for hours or, if you’re strapped for time, step outside for a few minutes of freshness and let those big ideas come to you.

Once your workday has wrapped, head on down to the dock to enjoy a meal, a beverage, or just good company in a comfortable patio chair and watch the sun descend over cottage country. The sound of the lake lapping against the dock is the perfect soundtrack to special times with special people.

Bring to an end your day with that cottage-country staple: a roaring campfire. Enjoy treats like s’mores or spider dogs as you tell ghost stories and sing songs and feel warm inside.

Chase adventure at every opportunity this summer, Canada! And make the most of this short, sweet season by mixing work and play with Expedia today.