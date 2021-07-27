Summer is here, Canada, and what better way to enjoy the season than to become a tourist in your own city. Whether you hail from Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver, there are dozens of ways to enjoy an escape this summer with Expedia — the perfect companion for any vacation.

Our very own Sangita Patel is making the most of her vacation by exploring some incredible destinations in Toronto, like the glamorous Hotel X! This beautiful boutique hotel makes you feel like you’ve escaped the city without leaving Toronto. With lavish rooms, resort-like amenities, and a stunning rooftop pool, Hotel X is the perfect “home away from home”.

Photo: Courtesy Of Expedia

Photo: Courtesy Of Expedia

One Toronto neighbourhood that can’t be missed is the Distillery District. Located just east of the downtown core, the Distillery is rich in both history and charm, boasting cobblestone streets and classic 19th-century architecture. Make the most out of your time by taking a guided tour of the area, which is home to artisan boutiques, as well as many trendy restaurants and bars. If you’re in Montreal, check out Old Town. And when in Vancouver, visit Gastown to experience the same cobblestone streets and vintage stylings.

Toronto’s Kensington Market is another district that is full of adventure. Positioned in the heart of Chinatown, Kensington Market is chock-full of energy, with street performers and vendors on every corner! There is truly something for everyone in this bright corner of the city — home to wonderful restaurants and street eats from almost every culture. If you’re looking for something similar in Vancouver, Granville Island Market is guaranteed to be full of entertainment and amazing eats, whereas Montreal’s Jean-Talon Market in Mont-Royal is tons of fun, too!

When you’re looking for a great place to eat in Toronto, there are quite literally thousands of options. To make life easier, seek local advice through a food tour in the Junction. This area’s many craft breweries, funky shops, and delicious restaurants make it an ideal spot for restaurant hopping. Vancouver and Montreal are both home to outstanding eats as well, so treat your taste buds and take a tour.

Photo: Courtesy Of Expedia

Photo: Courtesy Of Expedia

If you’re hoping to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, fear not! Island life is just a short ferry ride away from the downtown core. Toronto Island is the perfect place to set up a picnic and take in a beautiful skyline. With kilometres of paved trails, this is the ideal spot for long exploratory bike rides alongside beautiful Lake Ontario. If you’re looking to experience something similar near Montreal, Parc Jean-Drapeau is an ideal destination. And if you’re from the Vancouver area, you’ll likely know and love the many islands that surround the city. Why not visit an old favourite like Granville Island for a day of summer fun.

Last, no Canadian summer day is complete without some water sports! Take a kayak out on Lake Ontario and watch the sunset from the water. This relaxing paddle will make an eventful day all the more memorable, whether alone or with friends and family. In beautiful British Columbia, why not take in new sights with a kayak tour? Or a boat tour down the St. Lawrence River in Montreal?

All this proves that you don’t have to go far to have an adventure this summer with Expedia!