Sarah Ferguson is continuing to stick by her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of York were married for 10 years, from 1986 to 1996, and remain close. They share Princess Eugenie, 31, and Princess Beatrice, 32, as well as Eugenie’s five-month-old son August. Beatrice is also expecting her first child.

Ferguson told People in a new interview following the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, “Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together… I believe that he’s a kind, good man, and he’s been a fabulous father to the girls.”

Andrew stepped down from his public duties as a member of the Royal Family back in 2019 due to his alleged ties with convicted sex offender Epstein, who died that year. The royal has denied any wrongdoing.

At the time of his death, Epstein was being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was one of numerous underage girls trafficked by his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, claiming she was paid $15,000 to have sex with the prince when she was just 17.

According to Giuffre’s lawsuit, she claims she and Andrew had sex on three different occasions from 1999 to 2002. Andrew has denied he ever met Giuffre, despite a photo of the two of them together, with Maxwell pictured in the background.

This isn’t the first time Ferguson has commented on the scandal surrounding Andrew, with her telling “Today” back in 2015 that she would “stand by him because I know what it feels like to have salacious lies made up about you.”

