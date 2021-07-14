Click to share this via email

Dwyane Wade’s daughter is on her way to being a golf pro.

On Tuesday, the NBA star shared on his Instagram Story that he had recently taken his 20-year-old daughter Kaavia for golf lessons.

Wade shared photos and videos of the outing, with a photo of Kaavia and a number of other children all lined up, and the caption reading, “If you wanna get dads out to support the kids. Give them golf lessons 😂.”

He then shared a photo of Kaavia dancing on the green, writing, “How it started.”

A few more photos and video of Kaavia taking her turn swinging a club came next.

And finally, Wade shared “how it ended,” with the adorable toddler lying on the ground and her dad standing over her, looking ready for the antics to be over.

Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union also shared video of the daddy and daughter learning to putt.

She commented that Kaavia was “out here at 2 1/2 like she’s Tiger Woods.”