Olivia Rodrigo arrives to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Olivia Rodrigo headed to the White House on Wednesday to help spread an important message.

The singer, 18, met with U.S. President Joe Biden and his chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of a COVID-19 vaccination push aimed at young people.

Rodrigo was pictured making her way inside the West Wing of the building, smiling for photographers and stunning in a plaid pink-and-black dress.

The president and his team are hoping the “Drivers License” hitmaker and her millions of social media followers can push more young people to get the jab, especially since she’s expected to share her visit online.

WASHINGTON — Olivia Rodrigo, 18, who has the No. 1 album in the country, took the White House podium to talk about the importance of receiving vaccines. pic.twitter.com/iOZkmzwqmk — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 14, 2021

Speaking from the White House, she told the crowd, “I am beyond honoured and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support.”

JUST IN: Olivia Rodrigo addresses White House press corps: "I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work Pres. Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support." pic.twitter.com/e9ydLaB9Jq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 14, 2021

According to a June report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 38 per cent of Americans aged 18-29 years old had received at least one dose of the vaccine. This was the lowest among any other age group, the BBC claimed.