Netflix is closing out their “Fear Street” anthology movie series with a bang.

A spooky new trailer for “Part 3: 1966” dropped Wednesday, and follows the teens from the first film, “Fear Street Part 1: 1994”, transported back to 1966 to uncover the mystery behind the witch Sarah Fier and her centuries-long murderous rampage on the citizens of Shadyside.

The group also starred in “Fear Street Part 2: 1978”, a homage to slasher films like “Friday The 13th”. The “Fear Street” trilogy is based on the beloved R.L. Stine book series.

Ahead of the release, Stine teased what fans can expect from the new series, “Fear Street fans are in for a treat — and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror!”

The cast includes Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores, Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd, Maya Hawke, Ashley Zuckerman, Ryan Simpkins and more.

“Fear Street Part 3: 1966” hits Netflix on July 16.