“Aline” is shaping up to be a hit.

The unauthorized Celine Dion-inspired biopic premiered Tuesday night to a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh shared on Twitter.

‘Aline,’ the #Cannes2021 movie inspired by Celine Dion’s life, received a heartfelt five-minute standing ovation. Here’s Valerie Lemercier (the Kristen Wiig of France), who plays the title character based on Celine and also directed the film. pic.twitter.com/bDDfYCoqTB — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) July 13, 2021

The film stars director Valérie Lemercier, whom Setoodeh described as the Kristen Wiig of France, as a singer who comes to prominence very young, and much like the real-life Dion, romances her much older manager.

In the film, Lemercier, who is 57, plays the character of Aline at every point in her life, including when she is just 12 years old.