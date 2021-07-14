“The Talk” hosting panel is getting another shakeup.
On Wednesday, the Global talk show announced that frequent guest-host Jerry O’Connell will be officially joining the show as a permanent co-host.
“It’s fun, and it works, and we’re going to have a lot of fun,” the actor said after the announcement, which consisted of a pre-taped bit that had O’Connell training as a boxer to the tune “Eye of the Tiger”.
He later joined the group live in a dark suit and Converse shoes.
O’Connell, the first male to serve as a permanent co-host, joins Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth.
Kloots told her new co-host, “We have all loved getting to know you the last couple of months.”
O’Connell’s gig comes just months after Sharon Osbourne exited “The Talk” following a heated on-air conversation about race, as well as accusations of racist comments that led to an internal investigation by CBS.
“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.