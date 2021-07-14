Shawn Mendes released his first-ever Spanish single on Wednesday, in collaboration with Colombian star Camilo.

The sizzling remix for Camilo’s “Kesi” marks the Canadian singer’s first new music of 2021 and offers fans a soundtrack to the summer, combining English and Spanish.

Luckily for Mendes, he had help nailing down the vocals.

“To be fair, not everybody has a Cuban-Mexican girlfriend who sits in the studio with them making sure they’re saying every word perfectly,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about getting lessons from his girlfriend Camila Cabello. “She was like, ‘If you’re going to do this, you got to do it right. You can’t be saying these words wrong.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.'”

In a statement, Camilo reveals why he enlisted Mendes for the track.

“I never thought about doing a remix until Shawn Mendes, one of my favourite artists, mentioned it to me. Being a big fan of his music, the pure idea of hearing him singing in Spanish is something that made me so excited,” he explained. “The fact that he decided to sing in our language for the first time in his career on a song with me is one of the greatest honours I’ve had in my career as an artist. It is a song like no other, full of life, smiles, energy and contagious happiness, and our friendship being so honest and close gives spirit to this collaboration.”

Echoing Camilo’s sentiment, Mendes said, “My favourite part of working with Camilo is just being around him, his energy is infectious and beautiful. When we met there was an immediate click, and I feel like it makes it so much easier to work with somebody once it feels like you’re friends with them. You get so much more excited about the release.”

“Kesi” is off Camilo’s 2020 album Mis Manos.