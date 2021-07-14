James Gunn has had the rare treat of working on movies from both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe but has now suggested in which universe he may spend the immediate future.

Gunn is looking forward to the release of two of his films: DC’s “The Suicide Squad” (out August 6) and MCU’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (slated for 2023).

“I have no clue what I’m going to do. For me, ‘Guardians 3’ is probably the last one. I don’t know about doing it again,” Gunn told the New York Times in a long-form interview. “I do find, because of the ability to do different stuff in the DC multiverse, it’s fun.”

Gunn made the temporary jump to DC after being canned from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” after inappropriate, provocative old tweets of Gunn resurfaced in 2018.

“I called Kevin the morning it was going on, and I said, ‘Is this a big deal?’” Gunn recalled to the outlet, “And he goes, ‘I don’t know.’”

“That was a moment. I was like, ‘You don’t know?’ I was surprised. Later he called me, he himself was in shock, and told me what the powers that be had decided.”

“It was unbelievable,” Gunn said. “And for a day, it seemed like everything was gone. Everything was gone. I was going to have to sell my house. I was never going to be able to work again. That’s what it felt like.”

The cast of “Guardians 3″ — including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper — penned an open letter calling for Gunn’s re-hiring. Although Disney declined to reinstate Gunn as director at the time, he did eventually return to the project. Ultimately, Gunn holds no ill will to his 2018 cancellation.

“It’s such a bigger issue than that. Because cancel culture also is people like Harvey Weinstein, who should be cancelled. People who have gotten cancelled and then remain cancelled – most of those people deserved that,” he explained. “The paparazzi are not just the people on the streets – they’re the people combing Twitter for any past sins.”

“All of that sucks. It’s painful. But some of it is accountability. And that part of it is good,” he noted. “It’s just about finding that balance.”