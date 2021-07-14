Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just sold Netflix on a new animated series called “Pearl”, part of the couple’s overall deal via their Archewell Productions.

Created by the Duchess of Sussex, “Pearl” is described as “a family-focused animated series that revolves around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history,” according a Netflix press release.

In addition to creating “Pearl”, Markle will also be an exec producer on the project, as will David Furnish (“Rocketman”), Carolyn Soper (“Tangled”), Liz Garbus (“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”) and Dan Cogan (“Icarus”), with Amanda Rynda (“The Loud House”) to be showrunner.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” said Markle in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Furnish, who serves as co-chairman of Rocket Pictures alongside husband Elton John, added, “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner.”

Soper, who worked with Furnish on Rocket Pictures’ “Sherlock Gnomes”, stated, “Animation is the perfect medium to bring this fun, heartfelt and inspiring story to life. Pearl is a character in which everyone will recognize a piece of themselves while absolutely rooting for her as she discovers so much about the world, both past and present, and how she fits into it. I am thrilled to be working with Meghan and such an illustrious team.”

“Pearl” is part of Netflix’s recent effort to increase its slate of children’s programming.

“An exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history, ‘Pearl ‘focuses on a young girl who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way,” said Megan Casey, director of original animation at Netflix. “We’re excited to develop this animated series with our partners at Archewell Productions and Story Syndicate.”