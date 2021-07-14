AJ McLean and Nick Carter are standing up for their longtime friend Britney Spears.

The Backstreet Boys joined Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” today to promote their upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Residency “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party”, where they opened up about Spears and her ongoing conservatorship battle.

“I could tell you right now that my thoughts and my prayers are with her. I am a 100-per-cent Team Britney,” McClean said. “I think it’s insane. I think it’s, it is completely brutal.”

He continued, “The one thing that she shared that really, really irks me is the whole IUD situation. I mean, that to me is physical abuse. Just the whole thing to me is just it’s grotesque. And I pray for her. I really feel in my heart that she’s going to break free of all of this, and I really hope that she does. She’s a sweetheart… She can’t do anything like literally, she can’t do anything. She can’t even go to go see a doctor, on her own.”

Later, the pair spilled what fans can expect from their Christmas show.

“If you’re needing your boy band fix, there is a Christmas residency, tickets go on sale this Friday,” Carter teased, later adding, “We’re here in L.A. recording music…”

The 12 engagement dates include Nov. 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21, as well as Dec. 16, 18, 19, 22 and 23.