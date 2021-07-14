Global TV’s “Big Brother” is hitting its milestone 10th season and you can be part of the festivities.

Global and INsight Productions announced on Wednesday that country-wide auditions for season 10 of “Big Brother Canada” have opened. Fans eager to venture into the competitive household have the opportunity to do so ahead of the 2022 premiere.

RELATED: Julie Chen Moonves Announces Huge New Twist For ‘Big Brother’ Season 23

Prospective house guests can audition by following three steps:

1. Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on “Big Brother Canada”

2. Visit the official casting site at BigBrotherCanada.ca

3. Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Cast Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by Big Brother Canada’s casting team. To qualify, houseguest hopefuls must be 19 years of age by Feb. 1, 2022 and submit their applications by Nov. 19, 2021.

You can get more “Big Brother Canada” goodness on Global TV.