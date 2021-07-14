Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Melissa McCarthy is showing her support for pal Mariska Hargitay.

After the “Law & Order: SVU” actress, 57, revealed she broke her ankle, McCarthy, 50, hit the streets of Los Angeles with a homemade sign reading, “Honk if you’re PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay’s recovery.”

Sharing a video of herself holding the sign, McCarthy wrote, “If you can’t produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best this is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign @therealmariskahargitay ❤️💥.”

RELATED: TIFF Announces First Films In 2021 Lineup, Includes ‘Dune’ And New Movies From Melissa McCarthy, Edgar Wright

And from the sounds of the video, Hargitay is getting a lot of prayers in L.A.

Hargitay revealed she broke her ankle in an Instagram post earlier this month, showing her right ankle wrapped in bandages.

“My summer look,” she jokingly wrote, adding the hashtags “#SpecialAnkleUnit,” “#CrackingTheCase” and “#TheseLittlePiggiesWentToTheER,” among others.

According to Page Six, Hargitay injured her ankle after she tripped on wet pavement while leaving a Cinema Society screening of “Black Widow” in the Hamptons.

RELATED: Hulu Drops New Trailer For Nicole Kidman-Melissa McCarthy Series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Hargitay later reposted McCarthy’s video and wrote, “Above and beyond. Honk if you’re blown away by @melissamccarthy’s heart and humour.”