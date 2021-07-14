Chrissy Teigen is opening up about cancel culture.

In an emotional post to Instagram, the model, 35, shared a lengthy message about feeling lost amid the ongoing bullying accusations.

“I don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race,” she captioned a photo of herself laying on the couch. “But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay.”

She continued, “I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whole lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously, you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

And according to Teigen, she doesn’t like the silence.

“All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day,” she wrote. “I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I don’t know, I can’t do this silent s**t anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank you and goodbye I love you.”

The new post comes just weeks after the cookbook author released a lengthy apology for her past online behaviour and addressed allegations of bullying.

Since the allegations surfaced, Teigen has stepped down from the newly launched Safely brand and dropped out of a role on Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever”.