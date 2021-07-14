Click to share this via email

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are becoming close pals.

The singer, 36, who just gave birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, hung out with Kerr during a special yoga session.

Kerr shares her oldest son, Flynn, 10, with Bloom, whom she was married to between 2010 and 2013. The model, 38, has since married Evan Spiegel and welcomed two more children, Hart, 3, and Myles, 1.

“Spent my #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr,” Perry captioned a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

Perry added, “First time I did yoga since being preggers… let’s just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk 😱🙃.”

Kerr reposted the sweet post to her Instagram story, adding the caption, “Love you.”

The yoga class was hosted by Kerr for a group of VIPs at Jonathan Club Beach Camp in Santa Monica. The event was hosted to celebrate the new Minty Mineral Hydration Mist launch from Kerr’s brand Kora Organics.