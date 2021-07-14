Darren Criss is trading his guitar for a sledgehammer when he appears on the next episode of HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU”.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, Criss will be assisted by hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott to undertake a home renovation for his manager Ricky, whom he credits with the launch of his career.

“I think the dream for anybody in any profession is to be able to work with your friends,” said Darren. “Ricky has devoted an unfathomable amount of time — more time than I believe I deserve — away from his wife and his kid to make my dreams come true. This is a small token of all my appreciation for everything he’s done.”

Criss’ plan is to turn his manager’s ramshackle garage into a dedicated work-from-home space, something he’s never had before and desperately needs.

“Darren will recruit Drew and Jonathan to not only turn the garage into a home office but also to maximize the renovated building for use as an in-law suite equipped with a living area, bathroom and kitchenette,” notes the release, with the “Property Brothers” stars also spearheading the transformation of Ricky’s lacklustre backyard by adding an outdoor lounging area with hot tub.

“Ricky is easily one of the best things that has ever happened to me in my entire life,” added Criss. “He has invested so much of himself into making my dreams come true.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.