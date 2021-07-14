Netflix’s steamy new series “Sex/Life” has been attracting attention since its debut nearly two weeks ago, but one scene in particular has left viewers with raised eyebrows and dropped jaws.

In the scene, which occurs in the third episode at 19 minutes and 50 seconds, star Adam Demos is in a gym shower when he turns to the camera for a moment of full-frontal nudity, revealing a prodigious member of such size that it makes another character do a double take.

Jenna Bush Hager was on the set of “Today” when she approached co-host Hoda Kotba while displaying her phone, displaying that precise scene while filming what happened next for a TikTok video.

Kotb’s reaction is priceless, initially shock tinged with horror, her jaw literally dropping, morphing quickly into what appears to be awe.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the series’ premiere, Demos was asked if he was anticipating a lot of reaction to his full-frontal shower scene.

“I don’t know,” he said at the time. “Maybe, maybe not. We’ll see…”