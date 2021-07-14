Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee will not be part of “Bling Empire” when the Netflix reality show returns for a second season.

According to a report from TMZ, the engaged couple — who are parents of two children — told the outlet that “they’ve decided to move on to focus on their family, business and other endeavours.”

Back in February, Chan hinted that she and Jessey — who proposed to her in the first season finale — might not be returning.

“We don’t know, just because it’s so different for us,” Chan said in an interview with The Sun.

“I can’t believe I have fans now,” she continued. “They definitely want to see us back, they want to see how our relationship is going to play out, how the wedding might happen. We should be back!”

Added Chan: “It’s tough. As a mom I’m really worried about the kids. It’s stressful being a mom. It’s great, but it comes with a lot of mom wanting to protect her child,” the business owner added. “I had no idea it was going to be this big!”

The second season of “Bling Empire” is reportedly in production right now.