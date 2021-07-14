Kelly Clarkson may be embroiled in one of Hollywood’s messiest divorces, but that isn’t stopping her from having some serious summertime fun with her kiddos.

On Wednesday, the “Voice” coach took to Instagram to share a rare photo of herself with her two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, both of whom she shares with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for,” she joked in the caption, quoting the famous “Star Wars” line while posing in front of an army of Imperial Stormtroopers at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge within Florida’s Disney World.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Tells Gwyneth Paltrow She ‘Can’t Even Imagine’ Getting Married Again

“We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at!” she continued.

“Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney,” Clarkson added.