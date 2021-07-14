Hailey Bieber is slamming the brakes on a rumour involving an alleged spat with hubby Justin Bieber.

The Biebers went to Las Vegas over the weekend, where Justin gave a surprise performance at Delilah, the new nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas.

While the couple were walking, surrounded by bodyguards and trailed by numerous fans, a video was taken in which Justin appears agitated, looking unpleased and appearing to be yelling at his wife.

The video was posted on TikTok, and while the original user deleted it, video of the moment was reposted.

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

Hailey, however, is implying that whatever was discussed, it was no big deal.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” she wrote in a post she shared on Instagram Story, accompanying a photo of herself and her hubby in a passionate lip-lock. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love.”

She then appeared to address the rumours: “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls**t peeps,” she added, along with a peace sign emoji.