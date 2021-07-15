Britney Spears’ former manager Sam Lutfi admitted he “failed” the singer ahead of the latest update in her conservatorship case Wednesday.

Lutfi, who served as Spears’ manager after the pair met in 2007 while she was struggling with her mental health amid her divorce from Kevin Federline, posted: “Just sitting here listening to that court recording, if she hates me after she’s free I won’t blame her…

“I failed her, I was supposed to protect her from all this, I let her down and we both paid dearly for it – – head in hands… I’m so sorry,” Lutfi added, referencing her shocking June 23 testimony in which she claimed she was told she couldn’t get married or have any more kids.

Just sitting here listening to that court recording, if she hates me after she's free I won't blame her… I failed her, I was supposed to protect her from all this, I let her down and we both paid dearly for it – – head in hands..I'm so sorry — Sam Lutfi (@SamLutfi) July 14, 2021

He later added:

This is a premature celebratory post but for now there's a new sheriff in town and heads are about to roll. The war may be coming close to ending but the healing is a tremendous journey that has yet to even begin. God bless the entire army. I love all of you pic.twitter.com/Wl9HyMRi2T — Sam Lutfi (@SamLutfi) July 14, 2021

Lutfi’s comments came as judge Brenda Penny granted Spears permission to hire her own attorney, prominent Hollywood lawyer Mathew Rosengart, in her ongoing conservatorship case.

Spears’ parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, previously accused Lutfi of taking control of their daughter’s “life, home and finances” after moving in with her, Page Six reported.

RELATED: Britney Spears Asks Judge To Charge Her Father Jamie For Conservatorship Abuse In Tearful Testimony

Spears was granted a temporary restraining order against Lutfi in February 2008, which was the same month that her conservatorship began, before obtaining a second restraining order in June 2019.

Lutfi, who sued the Spears family for defamation in 2009 before they reached a confidential settlement in September 2016, has maintained his innocence.