Stephen Colbert literally couldn’t wait to say hello to Mindy Kaling ahead of her “Late Show” appearance Wednesday.

The host explained how he’d accidentally walked in on the actress while she was changing before the interview.

Colbert said, “Now I’d also like to apologize for earlier,” to which Kaling replied: “OK, I didn’t know if you were going to bring it up, and I felt bad bringing this up.”

Kaling went on, “I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in a pair of pants and my bra,” as Colbert insisted: “And I don’t usually do this, I usually wait till the guests are in the wings, but I thought I would just go, ‘Hey, have a great show!’ So I popped the door open. I knocked, but I did that knock-and-pop.”

Kaling, who welcomed her son Spencer in September, said she didn’t “have any clothes on,” but that her mind immediately thought “I wish I had worn a sexier bra.”

She laughed, “Because I was like, ‘He works hard,'” adding: “I have a 10-month-old. It was like a grey bra, just sad.”

Colbert insisted he “didn’t see a thing,” as Kaling pointed out: “And then I was thinking, whose fault is it, though? Is it the person who doesn’t lock—I should have locked the door.”

“They hurled themselves in front of you like I was an assassin,” Colbert laughed of Kaling’s dedicated team. “I couldn’t see anything if I had wanted to.”

The actress replied, “I felt like Meghan Markle. They were like, ‘You will not pass!’ Like you had bad intentions. Like, it’s still Stephen Colbert.”

Kaling was on the show to promote the second season of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever”.

See her talk about the series in the clip above, and watch her reveal what it was like making dosas with Vice President Kamala Harris below.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.