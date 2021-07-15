Warning: Some of the content and images in this article are extremely graphic.

Getting bitten by a shark is traumatic — even for a member of the “Jackass” team.

In a new video on his channel, new star of “Jackass 4” Sean McInerney, a.k.a. Poopies, opens up about his experience suffering a shark bite to his hand after a waterboarding stunt went wrong during a Discovery “Shark Week” special.

“There’s, like, 10 sharks around me,” Poopies recalls, beginning to tear up, “I tried to swim out, and I couldn’t.”

Breaking out into tears, he says, “I couldn’t swim out, dude, and I knew I got bit. And when I got bit, I thought I was gonna get attacked by, like, six more sharks, and luckily I didn’t. I just got my hand bit. Scariest thing of my life.”

Poopies also says he “couldn’t really say much, I was in shock,” and describes knowing he was in trouble when he was pulled out of the water and tried to lift his hand up, but it simply fell over. It made him think he was going to die.

“But luckily I didn’t,” he says, adding that he had an incredible safety team, who jumped into action. “He pretty much sacrificed his own life for my life.”

The video also includes footage of the bite as it happened, along with commentaries from other members of the cast and crew on the special.

On Instagram, co-star Steve-O shared a gnarly photo of Poopies’ mangled hand.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a scarier moment when we were filming,” Steve-O says in the video. “And as heavy as it was, like pretty much right away, I just thought, ‘This footage has to come out. Poopies needs the glory.'”

At the end of the video, Poopies takes the wrapping off his hand to reveal the wound, which has mostly healed.

“Shark bit boy,” he says. “I survived a freakin’ shark attack, dude.”