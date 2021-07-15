Rappers are taking sides in the latest hip-hop battle.

Dr. Dre has voiced his support for T-Pain’s recent rant in a Twitch livestream about hip-hop artists getting repetitive and calling on them to show more originality in the demos they send him.

RELATED: T-Pain Insists He Still ‘Loves And Respects’ Usher After Saying His Comments Caused Him To Become Depressed

“Stop! Just, f**king, do something else! God d**n it! Do some different music! We have all the s**t you’re doing,” T-Pain said.

“We already have it: Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it, Lil Baby is already doing it, DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two n****s with Baby in their names that’s already doing all the music you want! Do something else! That’s it! That’s all we want … Stop sending me this bulls**t, and then get mad when I don’t like it. Jesus God-d**n tap-dancing Christ!”

On a clip of the rant on Instagram, Dre commented, “He’s right… I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Responds After T-Pain Expresses His Disappointment That She Shut Him Down For A Collab

For his part, T-Pain responded to some of the backlash to his comments on Twitter, telling followers to “just do a little research before you think you hittin me wit somethin.”

I undrstnd not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb shit like “he just mad because he ain’t got no hits” I’m in all different genres. Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 14, 2021