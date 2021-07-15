Rappers are taking sides in the latest hip-hop battle.

Dr. Dre has voiced his support for T-Pain’s recent rant in a Twitch livestream about hip-hop artists getting repetitive and calling on them to show more originality in the demos they send him.

“Stop! Just, f**king, do something else! God d**n it! Do some different music! We have all the s**t you’re doing,” T-Pain said.

“We already have it: Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it, Lil Baby is already doing it, DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two n****s with Baby in their names that’s already doing all the music you want! Do something else! That’s it! That’s all we want … Stop sending me this bulls**t, and then get mad when I don’t like it. Jesus God-d**n tap-dancing Christ!”

On a clip of the rant on Instagram, Dre commented, “He’s right… I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.”

For his part, T-Pain responded to some of the backlash to his comments on Twitter, telling followers to “just do a little research before you think you hittin me wit somethin.”