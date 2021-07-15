Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen as the narrator of Paxton’s episode of “Never Have I Ever” season 2.

During its first season, the show has featured several celebs as the inner voices of its characters. Devi’s inner voice was supplied by tennis legend John McEnroe, while Andy Samberg voiced Ben’s for one episode. Teigen was supposed to do the honours this season for Paxton.

However, she pulled out of the show in June amid the bullying allegations that emerged online.

RELATED: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast And Crew Talk Season 2: ‘It’s Like Season 1 But On Fire’

The new narrator wasn’t revealed until season 2 dropped on Netflix this week.

Supermodel Hadid posted a clip on Instagram, saying she had the “best time” working on the show.

The series centres on the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian teenager named Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

After finding herself in the middle of a love triangle with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), Devi decides to date them both.