Zaila Avant-garde has many, many talents.

The 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, who recently made history by becoming the first African-American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, is also very good with a basketball, as proven on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Guest host Phoebe Robinson mentioned that Avant-garde holds three Guinness World Records for the most basketballs dribbled simultaneously, the most basketball bounces in 30 seconds, and the most bounce juggles in one minute.

Robinson then wanted to see if the teen could mix her basketball and spelling skills together for a challenge titled “Bee Ball”.

Bill Murray even made a surprise, on-screen appearance after the host asked if the final word in the Spelling Bee — murraya — included the name of a comedian.

Watch the clip to see how Avant-garde did.