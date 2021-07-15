Pitbull has called on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other powerful business people to support the people of Cuba.

Cuba has exploded in protests after the government failed to deliver on years of promised economic reform. Cuban-American rapper Pitbull shared a plea on Instagram.

“This is a message to the world. We need to stand up, step up, but if you don’t understand what’s going on, then you need to wake the f**k up,” he said on Wednesday. “Not only is this a Cuba event, a Cuba thing, this is a world event.”

RELATED: Ana de Armas Talks ‘No Time To Die’ Nerves, Missing Her Family In Cuba

“This isn’t about politics, this is about saving lives,” Pitbull asserted. “This is about unity, not division. And bottom line is, this is about taking action.”

Pitbull argued that global businesses have the power to effect change. One name he mentioned is Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos.

“All world allies get together to help. Global businesses get together to help,” the rapper said. “People that we’re so proud of. People such as Jeff Bezos — Cuban-American — graduated from a high school in Miami, built one of the biggest companies in the world, the richest man in the world. He’s somebody that can get involved and really help us.”

RELATED: Pitbull Becomes Owner Of Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Team

Miguel Bezos, Jeff’s stepfather, was a Cuban immigrant who adopted the Amazon boss at age four.

“They’re losing their lives over there, literally for something that we wake up every day and appreciate, which is freedom,” Pitbull said. “If you don’t understand, get with the motherf**king program and wake up because this is about freedom and human rights.

“For all the Cubans out there and everything going on in Cuba right now: You are the ones that will motivate the world, inspire the world, for them to see what it really is to live and die for freedom.”