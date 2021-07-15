Jason Tartick does not have time for trolls commenting on his fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe’s appearance.

Bristowe has slammed fans for commenting on her changing look, and now Tartick has voiced his opinions during a chat for the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Bristowe is currently hosting Katie Thurston’s run on “The Bachelorette” with Tayshia Adams following Chris Harrison’s controversial exit from the show.

so sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus https://t.co/hlm2uiZW9C — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021

Tartick shared, “I don’t know why people think it’s OK to say the s**t they do on Twitter.

“There’s so many things in this world we can control and there’s so many things we can’t control. Our looks and things like that are most of the things we can’t control. And the way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people’s appearances—and obviously, specifically, I’m referring to Kaitlyn—it’s grotesque. It’s a joke.”

He continued, “I don’t see why people have to do that. And the other thing is, the fact that it’s usually women putting other women down is just insane. When Chris Harrison was up there, were people talking about Chris Harrison’s looks? Or when a guy’s up there?”

Tartick and Bristowe got engaged in May after two years of dating.

He said of trolls’ comments affecting people, “People see it, people hear it and they feel it, and whether they show it or not, it’s gotta end.

“With the bad comes good, but when you see some of the bad, and you’re just like, ‘Oh, she’s aged’—well, yeah, we all f**king age.”