Courteney Cox is keeping “Friends” in the family.

In an adorable Instagram video, Cox sits down with her 17-year-old daughter Coco for a game of “Who Knows Best?”, and things eventually turn to “Friends”.

In the game, each have to guess how the other would respond to a question, and for the final question, Coco is asked whom she would rather date: young Joey or young Chandler.

Cox correctly guesses that her daughter would prefer the more fun-loving Joey, though Cox doesn’t offer her own answer to the question.

Of course, in “Friends”, Cox’s character Monica marries Chandler, played by Matthew Perry.