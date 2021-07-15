Courteney Cox is keeping “Friends” in the family.
In an adorable Instagram video, Cox sits down with her 17-year-old daughter Coco for a game of “Who Knows Best?”, and things eventually turn to “Friends”.
In the game, each have to guess how the other would respond to a question, and for the final question, Coco is asked whom she would rather date: young Joey or young Chandler.
Cox correctly guesses that her daughter would prefer the more fun-loving Joey, though Cox doesn’t offer her own answer to the question.
Of course, in “Friends”, Cox’s character Monica marries Chandler, played by Matthew Perry.