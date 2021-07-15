“Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harington trades the frigid cold of the Wall for a warm heart in the season 2 trailer for “Modern Love”.

Amazon Prime Video’s romantic comedy anthology series is back for another go following season 1’s well-received effort buoyed by Anne Hathaway. In season 2, Harington is head over heels for his dream girl, played by Lucy Boynton.

“Modern Love”. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Harington and Boynton’s story is just one of eight tales of romance presented in the sophomore season. Other episodes stars include Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, and Garrett Hedlund.

“Love breaks all the rules,” a synopsis for season 2 reads. “This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.”

“Modern Love”. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

“Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by the New York Times’ popular Modern Love column,” it concludes. “A collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals, and revelations.”

Season 2 of “Modern Love” premieres August 13 on Amazon Prime Video.