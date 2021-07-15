“Ted Lasso” has dropped the sports comedy model on its head and audiences love it.

Star actresses Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple talk about how the show treats women on camera and behind the scenes in a new Variety cover interview.

RELATED: Apple TV+ Drops New Teaser For ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

“I’ve never done a show with so many men on it… [‘Ted Lasso’] is such a male-centric show that it could easily be, if not hostile, a bit overwhelming for the few women who are on screen,” Waddingham says. “But the writers’ room is universally filled with staunch male feminists and that comes from the top.”

“There’s never a moment either in the script or in real life where that would ever be tolerated,” she continues. “Any kind of machismo that is there is very much ridiculed. There’s always a nod to it being ridiculous, which is really lovely.”

Co-creator and co-star Jason Sudeikis is very conscious of the show’s lack of toxic masculinity.

“It didn’t seem subversive,” Sudeikis adds. “The company that I’ve been fortunate to keep as a former high school athlete is a bunch of really funny, kind, sweet guys who are great dads and friends, and very much in touch with their feminine side.”

RELATED: Watch The ‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Fool Reporter At FA Cup Final In England

The way female characters are written was also at the top of Sudeikis’s mind, particularly playing on the trope of women competing against each other.

“We definitely wanted to play on the preconception that they’re not going to get along,” Sudeikis says. “These tropes have been around a long time, so why not use them to our benefit?”