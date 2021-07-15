Sam Heughan is one of the many names linked to “James Bond”.

Daniel Craig will hang up his 007 shoes after the upcoming “No Time To Die”. Heughan, who auditioned for 2006’s “Casino Royale”, has been suggested for the part on numerous occasions.

The “Outlander” star said during an appearance on the “Just The Facts with Alex Zane” podcast: “There’s a long list, right? It’s one of those things, isn’t it? You don’t want to talk about it because there isn’t anything to talk about.

“It’s all media, and there’s no weight to it at all, there’s no truth to it. Having said that, you can’t help but then think, God, it would be amazing.

“And I have been up for Bond, I went up for it when they did ‘Bond 21’. It was an amazing experience and I was completely out of my depth. But I think now I feel the right age for it, I feel capable enough to do it, I’d love the opportunity to throw my hat in the ring.”

Heughan added of Bond, “He’s a fascinating character, and I think that [when] you look back at the books, he’s actually not a very likable man.

“He’s a bit of a psychopath himself, and I think that’s why I loved [‘SAS: Red Notice’] having any source material, having something to draw upon… We had Andy McNabb, this Special Forces operator, and his books; so much to draw upon.”

“I think any project like that is great, when you get source material. So Bond would be good because you have the books, obviously, to go back on. But yeah, anything like that’s a gift for an actor.”

Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston are just two names that have also been linked with the iconic role.