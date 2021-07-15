The latest song from Imagine Dragons is all about grief.

On Thursday, the band released the music video for their recent single “Wrecked”, from their upcoming album Mercury – Act 1.

In the mournful video, singer Dan Reynolds drives around town as he grieves over the loss of a loved one.

“Wrecked” was inspired by the death of Reynolds’ sister-in-law Alisha Durtschi Reynolds from cancer.

“She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express,” Reynolds told Rolling Stone. “I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I’ve watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I’ve also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same.”

The video pays tribute to Alisha when the song ends, with a voice recording of her saying, “When trials come, things that are important become really clear.”

Mercury – Act 1 is set for release on Sept. 3.