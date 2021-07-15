Florence Pugh realizes that not everybody understands the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who stars in “Black Widow” as Yelena Belova alongside Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, chatted to Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s “Late Night”, telling him how she kept her mom posted on the film’s plot at the U.K. premiere.

“She wasn’t asking, but I kept on leaning over and being like, ‘So she’s a real, real baddie and he’s really nasty, and he’s done all these bad things to these women.’

“And then something else would happen and I’d be like, ‘So the reason why that’s funny is because four movies ago…'”

Pugh then realized she had become “that person that’s now talking throughout the entire screening, and it’s my movie and I’m explaining the plot to my mom.”

However, that realization did little to discourage her as she told everybody about the post-credits scene, as well.

“I was the person who was like, ‘Everybody, sit down. There’s a post-credits scene!’ It was me that did that!”

Pugh’s family may be supportive but her granddad wasn’t a huge fan of her 2019 film “Midsommar”.

“I took my granddad and my gran and my mum and my sister, and we all sat down. And at the end, my granddad — who does not watch movies like ‘Midsommar’ — came up to me and he put his hand on my shoulder. And he said, ‘Well, if you weren’t in it, I wouldn’t watch it!'”