Alessia Cara is back with not one, but two brand new tracks.

The Grammy Award-winner dropped both “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter” across all music platforms on Thursday, July 15.

The “Sweet Dream” video makes its global broadcast premiere on MTVLive, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Viacom Times Square billboard.

Meanwhile, the “Shapeshifter” video will premiere next Friday, July 23 on “CBS This Morning”.

Alessia Cara

The tracks will appear on Cara’s eagerly awaited upcoming third album.

“The theme of duality is recurring on this next album, so it made sense to release two songs to introduce both ends of the thread,” explained the Canadian singer-songwriter.

“The first side being ‘Sweet Dream’ which represents the hardship and helplessness surrounding my last couple of years. It’s about insomnia and the hoops my brain jumps through at night while I’m supposed to be asleep. Never fun!”

She continued, “Then on the flip side, there’s ‘Shapeshifter’ which is witty and sophisticated in a way that I feel represents the more mature and light-hearted parts of the album. I had to go through lots of pain to regain my footing and this song feels unwavering, despite it not being about the happiest of things.”

Cara is set to perform “Sweet Dream” on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on July 19, and then again on “Live with Kelly & Ryan” on Wednesday, July 21.