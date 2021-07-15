Click to share this via email

Wiz Khalifa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The rapper took to Twitter Wednesday to tell his fans the news, revealing he didn’t have any symptoms.

He added: “Just stay away from me for a lil while.”

Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

Khalifa then said he’d be working on new content while stuck at home, sharing:

While im in the house I'll be givin y'all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

Khalifa isn’t the only musician to be affected by COVID-19 this week, as the Foo Fighters also had to postpone their July 17 show at the Los Angeles Forum.

They posted: