Everyone will just have to wait and see with LeFou.

In an interview with Variety‘s “Just for Variety” podcast, Josh Gad talks about his upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” spin-off series, and whether it will address his character’s sexuality.

“You’re going to have to tune in when this show airs to see what we’re working up, but in the process of working on it, we’re asking ourselves every relevant question about these characters and endeavoring to do right by them and by this world,” he said.

“I think that we have origin stories here that are unbelievably exciting because they’re unexpected. And I think ‘expect the unexpected’ is all I can really say,” Gad continued. “And not just with regard to LeFou and Gaston but to a lot of the new characters that we’re introducing.”

The actor also talked about getting himself prepared for returning to the role in the series.

“It requires me to get in the gym fairly soon because I’ve seen pictures of my co-star online,” he says. “And let’s just say it ain’t great what I’m working with in terms of the most shredded man in show business.”