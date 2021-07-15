Steamy romance is the name of the game in the new trailer for “After We Fell”.

Voltage Pictures released the official trailer for the third movie in the “After” franchise on Thursday.

“Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Revelations about her family, and then Hardin’s, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim.”

The third instalment of the “After” franchise is littered with faces new and old, including: Josephine Langford (Tessa Young), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Hardin Scott), Chance Perdomo (Landon), Stephen Moyer (Christian Vance), Mira Sorvino (Carol) and Carter Jenkins (Robert).

“After We Fell” premieres Sept. 30 in movie theatres. It follows 2019’s “After” and 2020’s “After We Collided”.