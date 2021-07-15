Matt Damon is revealing the important lessons he learned from lockdown and COVID-19.

The 50-year-old actor discusses his hopes for the post-pandemic future of the movie-going experience during an upcoming interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”.

"She just likes to give me sh*t." Academy Award winner Matt Damon talks with Seth Doane about shooting his new film “Stillwater,” and what his daughter thinks of some of his past films pic.twitter.com/7RX8Hq1h7b — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) July 15, 2021

“Hopefully people will get back in the habit of coming out together and going so that we can all still have jobs,” he said. “I think actually that people have been waiting and, at least, anecdotally, people have been waiting and just can’t wait to get back to normal life.”

The Academy Award winner also reflected on quarantine life: “It was a very inhumane way to live – to be disconnected from each other – I really came out of this whole experience realizing how much we need each other, and the connections that we make are so vital to our lives and what being human is.”

Damon recently became emotional during a standing ovation at the Cannes premiere of his new movie “Stillwater”.

“I think I get choked up easier now… ever since I had kids,” he admitted. “It’s like my job has become a lot easier because I don’t have to try. I don’t have to reach for any emotions… whether it’s joy or whether it’s pain or whether it’s because it’s all just nearby… because the stakes are so much higher when you have kids.”

Damon also spoke about how he plans to keep his four daughters grounded.

The “Martian” star shares daughters Alexia, Gia, Stella, and Isabella​ with longtime wife Luciana Barroso.

“Look, they’re growing up with a lot more stuff than their mom or I ever had and so we keep an eye on that.”

“Yeah, I worry but I think when I got to Harvard, I met a lot of kids who are very wealthy and some of them were in a lot of pain there. Their parents weren’t there for them, like, at all. And I remember thinking, Oh, I get it… money doesn’t solve anything.”

Damon’s full interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” will air July 18 at 9 p.m. ET.