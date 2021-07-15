Mila Kunis wants her husband Ashton Kutcher to stay grounded.

Appearing on Cheddar News, Kutcher revealed that he sold his ticket aboard Virgin Galactic’s next flight up to the edge of space, after some convincing from his wife.

RELATED: Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson Successfully Completes First Space Flight

Actor and investor @aplusk says he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight, but sold his ticket to space. 🚀 Don't miss the full interview on Cheddar at 3:20 p.m. ET. https://t.co/fi07qhm3FE pic.twitter.com/HVMei8mnrZ — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) July 14, 2021

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” Kutcher said. “I was supposed to be on the next flight but I will not be on the next flight.”

RELATED: Richard Branson Shares His Best Space Travel Advice With Stephen Colbert

Nevertheless, the actor said he will not stay on Earth forever.

“But at some point, I will be going to space,” he told reporters.

Virgin Galactic recently made headlines after sending founder Richard Branson up into space, along with five other team members.