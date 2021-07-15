Click to share this via email

Kerry Washington has not forgotten about her “Scandal” rivalry with Scott Foley.

Washington, 44, celebrated Foley’s 49th birthday with a nod to their on-camera rivalry on the popular political thriller. Washington wished Foley a happy birthday on Instagram by sharing a photo of their fellow “Scandal” alum Tony Goldwyn.

Foley informed Washington of her faux pas, commenting, “This is not me.”

“Well… this is awkward,” Washington replied.

Washington made up for it by posting a subsequent birthday photo, this time with Foley in it.

“Scandal” ran for seven seasons between 2012 and 2018.