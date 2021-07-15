Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner was joined by some tiny guest stars in her latest Kylie Cosmetics video.

On Thursday, July 15, the business mogul released the second part in her four-part series documenting the relaunch of her billion-dollar makeup line.

In the video, Jenner is at a meeting in a pink boardroom when Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, enter the room carrying makeup-filled goodie bags.

“No way, what did you guys get?” asks Jenner, who then FaceTimes in her three-year-old daughter Stormi.

“Stormi! Hi, Stormi,” shout the excited cousins.

Jenner and Travis Scott’s only child later plays on her scooter while her mom does a photoshoot.

“I don’t have any help today with my daughter,” explains Jenner. “So, she’s actually here on set running around somewhere.”